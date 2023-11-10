New Indian Action Film, Tiger 3, to Hit Theaters This Week

A highly anticipated action film, Tiger 3, is set to release in theaters this week. Directed Maneesh Sharma, the movie revolves around the main character, Tiger (played Salman Khan), who finds himself falsely accused of treason a terrorist organization and goes on a mission to clear his name.

For those wondering where they can catch this exciting new flick, currently, the only option is to head to a nearby movie theater when it premieres on Saturday, November 11. To find a local showing, you can visit Fandango. However, if you can’t make it to the theaters, don’t worry – the film is expected to become available for digital rental or purchase on platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, or Apple in the near future.

Many fans are wondering if Tiger 3 will also be available on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. While an official digital release date has not been announced, looking at the release pattern of previous Yash Raj Films productions, such as War (2019), it’s likely that the film will be available for rent or purchase digitally approximately 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release. This could mean a release sometime in late December 2023.

Moreover, if Tiger 3 follows the trajectory of War, there is a possibility that it may also be included in the Prime Video streaming library for free for Prime subscribers. However, until an official announcement is made, fans should stay tuned for updates from Yash Raj Films.

With its thrilling storyline and high-octane action sequences, Tiger 3 promises to provide an exhilarating cinematic experience for fans of Bollywood action films. Don’t miss out on the exciting journey of Tiger as he fights to prove his innocence and unravel a nefarious plot.

Frequently Asked Questions

