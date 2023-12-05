Hidden Histories: Decoding the Oldest Photograph of Cape Cod

In the picturesque town of North Truro, a mystery unfolds as historians and locals attempt to decode the oldest photograph of Cape Cod. The photograph, taken from Beach Point and showcasing a bridge stretching across East Harbor, has captured the attention of the community. However, conflicting theories about its origin have surfaced, casting doubt on its supposed date of 1830.

According to Stefan Anikewich, curator of the @provincetownarcheology Instagram account, the photograph in question cannot possibly date back to 1830. Careful observations Anikewich’s Instagram followers point out the presence of power lines and beach grass, both of which were absent from the region until the 1860s. This leads Anikewich to conclude that the photograph could have been taken as late as 1880, possibly dating Ross Moffett, the artist who initially cataloged it.

Anikewich has embarked on a mission to uncover the true origins of this photograph. He has been scouring the online archives of the Provincetown History Preservation Project and David Dunlap’s Building Provincetown to find any earlier images of Cape Cod. To his surprise, this quest has become a collaborative effort on Instagram, with followers eagerly contributing their knowledge of the town’s history and correcting inaccuracies in his posts.

While the prevailing consensus suggests that the photograph is misdated, there is still a possibility that the majority view might be incorrect. An alternate theory proposes that the image might have been taken after a photograph of Town Hall in 1875, captured George Nickerson.

As the community tirelessly researches and analyzes historical records, the search for the true age of Cape Cod’s oldest photograph continues. In this collaborative endeavor, the community’s passion for preserving their history shines through, as they strive to uncover hidden stories and showcase their town’s rich heritage.