Meta Expands XR Headset Lineup with Mirror Lake Prototype

Meta, the leading immersive technology company, is reportedly working on a new XR headset called Mirror Lake. The prototype device aims to improve immersion levels and solve the size and weight issues commonly associated with XR headsets. According to Douglas Lanman, Director of Display System Research at Reality Labs, Mirror Lake is buildable with today’s resources.

During a recent speaker session at the University of Arizona College of Optical Sciences, Lanman showcased a 3D render of the Mirror Lake device in action. The headset utilizes holocake lenses and multi-view eye tracking, with reverse pass-through cameras that allow third parties to see the operator’s eyes. This feature could potentially give Meta an edge over competitors like Apple, who are also incorporating reverse pass-through technology into their upcoming Vision Pro device.

One of the key advantages of Mirror Lake is its lighter form factor, which aligns with Meta’s focus on workplace XR hardware and industrial Metaverse software. With improved wearability and usability, the headset aims to be practical for frontline usage in settings such as factory floors.

Meta’s expansion into the XR headset market comes as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the enterprise solutions provider space. Following the launch of Meta Quest for Business, an enterprise-grade platform for XR device management and distribution, Meta is now targeting enterprise and education customers. In a promotional video, Nick Clegg, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, highlighted the transformative potential of Metaverse technologies in industries and people’s lives.

By introducing more XR devices into homes during the holiday season, Meta aims to establish a foundation for workplace XR adoption. The company believes that making headsets more ubiquitous in daily life, with improved optics and familiarity, XR technologies will become more accessible and less intimidating for decision-makers in the workplace.

Overall, Meta’s expansion into XR headsets with the Mirror Lake prototype demonstrates the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of immersive technology and catering to the needs of both consumers and businesses.