Getting a College Degree: Passion vs Practicality

Choosing a college major is a significant decision that can shape one’s educational journey and future career prospects. In a recent opinion essay, the author discusses a proposal in Mississippi to prioritize college majors based on their potential for employment in the state. While this approach may seem practical, it raises important questions about the purpose of college and the value of pursuing degrees in fields that may not lead to well-paying jobs.

Should individuals choose a college major solely based on its perceived practicality or passion? This is a dilemma that many students face when deciding which path to pursue. The traditional approach has often been to select a subject that aligns with job market demands, ensuring better employment opportunities. However, this mindset overlooks the importance of personal passion and fulfillment.

In the essay, the state auditor refers to certain degrees as “useless” and suggests that students should focus on fields like construction management instead. While it is crucial to acknowledge the needs of the workforce, it is equally important to recognize the value of diverse disciplines. African American studies, gender studies, anthropology, and humanities programs offer unique perspectives and contribute to a well-rounded education.

College is not solely about job preparation; it is an opportunity for intellectual growth, self-discovery, and exploration. Humanities classes, in particular, provide valuable skills such as critical thinking, empathy, and understanding different perspectives. These qualities are essential for active citizenship and navigating a complex world.

Ultimately, the decision of what to study in college should be a balance between passion and practicality. It is essential to consider individual interests and strengths while also being aware of the potential career prospects in a chosen field. Every student should have the opportunity to pursue their passions and explore a wide range of subjects, regardless of their economic background.

While it is crucial to address the needs of the workforce, solely prioritizing job-oriented majors risks stifling creativity, limiting academic freedom, and overlooking the value of a well-rounded education. Students should be encouraged to pursue their passions, even if it means venturing into fields that may not offer immediate financial rewards. A college education should empower individuals to think critically, foster empathy, and become lifelong learners.