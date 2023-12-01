Is Panopto’s Storage Limit a Cause for Concern?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has gained significant popularity in recent years. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, it has become a go-to solution for recording, managing, and sharing videos. However, one question that often arises among users is whether there is a storage limit on Panopto. Let’s delve into this topic and address some frequently asked questions.

What is Panopto?

Panopto is a cloud-based video platform that enables organizations to create, store, and share video content securely. It offers a range of features, including video recording, live streaming, video management, and analytics. Panopto is widely used in various sectors, such as education, corporate training, and professional development.

Is there a storage limit on Panopto?

Yes, Panopto does have a storage limit. The specific limit varies depending on the subscription plan chosen the organization or institution. Panopto offers different pricing tiers, each with its own storage capacity. For instance, the Basic plan provides 100 GB of storage, while the Enterprise plan offers unlimited storage.

Why is there a storage limit?

Implementing a storage limit allows Panopto to manage and allocate resources effectively. By offering different storage capacities based on subscription plans, Panopto ensures that organizations only pay for the storage they require. This approach allows for scalability and cost optimization.

What happens if I exceed the storage limit?

If you exceed your allocated storage limit, Panopto provides options to upgrade your subscription plan to accommodate additional storage needs. Alternatively, you can delete older or less relevant videos to free up space. It’s important to note that deleting videos will remove them from your Panopto library permanently.

In conclusion, while Panopto does have a storage limit, it offers various subscription plans to cater to different storage requirements. By understanding your organization’s needs and choosing an appropriate plan, you can ensure that you have sufficient storage to meet your video content demands. So, whether you are an educational institution looking to store lecture recordings or a business aiming to host training videos, Panopto has you covered.