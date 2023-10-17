The Growing Influence of Daigou on China’s Luxury Market

China’s gray market, or daigou market, has become a significant threat to luxury brands, with its size estimated at $81 billion. Daigou agents purchase luxury goods from overseas markets to avoid taxes and then resell them in China. This market has grown rapidly, with a 40 percent expansion since 2019, driven young consumers who have grown accustomed to purchasing from daigou.

One reason consumers like Chen Shuyao turn to daigou is because they can offer tax-free products that are more affordable than those available within China. In addition, daigou agents have become experts at accessing limited-edition or unavailable products, making them popular among Chinese consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers who are keen on discovering new brands.

Moreover, daigou agents play a key role in introducing new brands to the Chinese market. They act as organic marketing channels, shaping market demand with their product selection. Surrogate shoppers like Chen have discovered many new brands through daigou, expanding their choices beyond what is available in physical stores.

While the daigou market faces pressures such as stricter border controls and harmonization of global retail prices luxury brands, the gray import market is predicted to continue growing due to macroeconomic factors. Aspirational middle-class consumers, in particular, have become more cautious with their spending and prefer to buy discounted products from daigou rather than purchasing directly from brands.

To combat the influence of daigou, luxury brands are advised to monitor their sales volume, discount rates, and product origin to identify the scale of the issue. They should also collaborate with wholesale partners to ensure there is no bulk reselling, as this undermines the exclusivity and high-end image of luxury brands. By understanding and addressing the motivations behind daigou purchases, brands can better target their marketing strategies and retain their customer base in China.

Sources: