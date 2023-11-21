Is there a monthly fee for Fubo?

In the world of streaming services, Fubo TV has emerged as a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters alike. Offering a wide range of live sports, entertainment, and news channels, Fubo TV has gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is whether there is a monthly fee associated with using Fubo TV.

Monthly Subscription Fee

Yes, there is a monthly fee for Fubo TV. In order to access the vast array of channels and content available on the platform, users are required to subscribe to one of Fubo TV’s subscription plans. These plans come with different features and price points, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their needs and budget.

Subscription Plans

Fubo TV offers several subscription plans to cater to different preferences. The plans range from the basic “Fubo Standard” plan to the more comprehensive “Fubo Elite” plan. Each plan offers a different number of channels and additional features, such as cloud DVR storage and simultaneous streaming on multiple devices.

FAQ

Q: How much does Fubo TV cost?

A: The cost of Fubo TV depends on the subscription plan you choose. The basic “Fubo Standard” plan starts at $64.99 per month, while the “Fubo Elite” plan is priced at $79.99 per month.

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: In addition to the monthly subscription fee, Fubo TV may charge additional fees for add-ons, such as premium channels or extra DVR storage. These fees are optional and can be added to your subscription as per your preferences.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Fubo TV allows users to cancel their subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees associated with the service.

In conclusion, while Fubo TV does require a monthly fee, it offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different needs and budgets. With its extensive channel lineup and additional features, Fubo TV continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a comprehensive streaming experience.