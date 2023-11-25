Is there a married couple on Dancing with the Stars?

Los Angeles, CA – Dancing with the Stars, the popular reality dance competition, has captivated audiences for years with its dazzling performances and celebrity contestants. One question that often arises among fans is whether there has ever been a married couple competing on the show. Let’s dive into this intriguing topic and find out the answer.

FAQ:

Q: Has there ever been a married couple on Dancing with the Stars?

A: Yes, there have been several instances where married couples have competed on Dancing with the Stars.

Q: Who are some examples of married couples on the show?

A: One notable example is Alexa and Carlos PenaVega, who both participated in different seasons of the show. Another example is Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on the show.

Q: Are there any current married couples on the show?

A: As of the latest season, there are no married couples competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Over the years, Dancing with the Stars has seen its fair share of married couples gracing the dance floor. One of the most memorable couples was Alexa and Carlos PenaVega. Alexa, known for her role in the Spy Kids movies, competed in season 21, while Carlos, a member of the boy band Big Time Rush, participated in season 21 and returned for the All-Stars season 25. Their journey on the show not only showcased their incredible dance skills but also their strong bond as a married couple.

Another couple that stole the hearts of viewers was Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. Emma, a professional dancer on the show, and Sasha, a fellow professional dancer, met during their time on Dancing with the Stars. After dating for several years, they got engaged during a live episode of the show in 2016 and eventually tied the knot in 2018. Their love story is a testament to the power of dance and the connections formed on the show.

While there have been several married couples on Dancing with the Stars in the past, the current season does not feature any married couples. However, fans can still look forward to the incredible performances and captivating stories that the show continues to deliver season after season.

In conclusion, Dancing with the Stars has seen its fair share of married couples competing on the show. From the PenaVegas to Slater and Farber, these couples have not only showcased their dance skills but also their love for each other. While there may not be any married couples on the current season, the show continues to entertain audiences with its talented celebrity contestants and professional dancers.