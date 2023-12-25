Is there a free trial for NFL Plus?

Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL season, and many are wondering if there is a free trial available for NFL Plus, the league’s premium streaming service. NFL Plus offers fans access to live games, exclusive content, and a wide range of features to enhance their viewing experience. In this article, we will explore whether a free trial is available for NFL Plus and answer some frequently asked questions.

Unfortunately, as of now, the NFL does not offer a free trial for NFL Plus. The service requires a subscription, which comes with a monthly or annual fee. While the subscription provides access to a wealth of content, including live games, replays, and exclusive shows, it does not come with a trial period to test out the service before committing to a subscription.

FAQ:

What is NFL Plus?

NFL Plus is the official streaming service of the National Football League. It allows fans to watch live games, access exclusive content, and enjoy a range of features to enhance their football viewing experience.

What does NFL Plus offer?

NFL Plus offers subscribers access to live games, including preseason, regular season, and playoff matchups. It also provides on-demand replays, condensed game recaps, and exclusive shows such as “NFL Game Pass Film Sessions” and “NFL 360.”

How much does NFL Plus cost?

The cost of NFL Plus varies depending on the subscription plan. The monthly plan is priced at $9.99 per month, while the annual plan is available for $99.99 per year.

Can I cancel my NFL Plus subscription?

Yes, subscribers have the option to cancel their NFL Plus subscription at any time. However, it is important to note that cancellation does not entitle users to a refund for any unused portion of their subscription.

While a free trial for NFL Plus may not be available at the moment, football enthusiasts can still enjoy the extensive content and features offered the service subscribing. With live games, exclusive shows, and on-demand replays, NFL Plus ensures fans never miss a moment of the action. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready for an unforgettable football season with NFL Plus.