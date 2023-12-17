ESPN+ Offers Free Trial for New Subscribers in 2023

In the ever-evolving world of sports streaming, ESPN+ has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. With its extensive coverage of live events, exclusive shows, and on-demand content, it has gained a loyal following. As we enter 2023, many potential subscribers are wondering if ESPN+ still offers a free trial to new users.

Is there a free trial for ESPN+ in 2023?

Yes, ESPN+ continues to offer a free trial for new subscribers in 2023. This trial period allows users to explore the platform’s features and content before committing to a paid subscription. The duration of the free trial may vary, so it’s essential to check the current terms and conditions on the ESPN+ website.

FAQ:

1. How long is the free trial period?

The length of the free trial period can change over time. It is recommended to visit the ESPN+ website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date information regarding the trial duration.

2. Can I access all the features during the free trial?

Yes, during the free trial, subscribers have access to all the features and content available on ESPN+. This includes live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more.

3. Do I need to provide payment information to start the free trial?

Yes, to initiate the free trial, ESPN+ requires users to provide their payment information. However, subscribers can cancel their trial before the end date to avoid being charged for a full subscription.

4. Can I sign up for multiple free trials?

ESPN+ typically limits free trials to one per user or household. Attempting to sign up for multiple trials using different accounts may result in account suspension or termination.

5. What happens after the free trial ends?

Once the free trial period concludes, the user’s payment method on file will be charged for the chosen subscription plan. To avoid being charged, subscribers must cancel their trial before the trial period ends.

In conclusion, ESPN+ continues to offer a free trial for new subscribers in 2023. This trial period allows users to experience the platform’s extensive sports coverage and exclusive content before committing to a paid subscription. Remember to check the current terms and conditions on the ESPN+ website for the most accurate information regarding the free trial.