How to Watch the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis Live Stream

The upcoming Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight is generating a lot of buzz, especially since it is part of the “double main event” that also features KSI vs. Tommy Fury. If you’re interested in watching the fight and want to know more about the event, keep reading.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena in the UK. While the exact start times for each fight have not been announced, the entire event is expected to start at 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT. The undercard fights are anticipated to begin around 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT, with the main event ring-walk starting at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT.

Aside from the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight, the other half of the main event features KSI vs. Tommy Fury. KSI is a well-known YouTuber, while Tommy Fury is the half-brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury.

There are also several other fights on the undercard, including an American YouTuber facing off against Iraqi Walid Sharks in the lightweight division. Additionally, YouTuber King Kenny will be taking on American MMA fighter Anthony Taylor in the light-heavyweight division. Brazilian comedian Whindersson Nunes will also be facing Thai YouTuber My Mate Nate as part of the full card of fights.

While there will be a free live stream on YouTube for the preliminary card and press conference, the main event will require payment to watch. The exclusive home for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight is DAZN, a streaming service dedicated to boxing and mixed martial arts.

DAZN offers over 100 live fight nights without any pay-per-view fees. There is no free trial available, but there are different payment options. On a month-to-month basis, DAZN costs $25 per month. However, if you commit to a 12-month contract, the price drops to $20 per month. There is also an annual subscription option for $225 per year.

If you will be watching the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream from abroad and face geo-restrictions, you can use a virtual private network (VPN). NordVPN is a recommended option that can trick your connection into thinking you are still in your home country. By connecting to a US-based server, you will be able to access the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream without any issues. NordVPN provides additional security when connected to public Wi-Fi.

Make sure to mark your calendar for this highly anticipated fight and enjoy the event!

Sources: DAZN, Editors’ Recommendations