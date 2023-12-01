Is Hulu Plus Worth the Extra Cost?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a household name. With its vast library of TV shows and movies, it has become a go-to platform for many entertainment enthusiasts. However, confusion often arises when it comes to the difference between Hulu and Hulu Plus. Are they the same thing? Is one better than the other? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies on-demand, with limited commercials. Hulu offers a free version, which provides access to a limited selection of content, and a paid subscription service called Hulu Plus.

What is Hulu Plus?

Hulu Plus is the premium version of Hulu. For a monthly fee, subscribers gain access to a larger library of content, including full seasons of current and past TV shows, as well as exclusive content. Hulu Plus also offers the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously and enjoy content in high definition.

Is there a difference between Hulu and Hulu Plus?

Yes, there is a difference between Hulu and Hulu Plus. While both services offer access to a wide range of TV shows and movies, Hulu Plus provides a more extensive content library and additional features, such as the ability to stream on multiple devices and enjoy content in HD. Hulu Plus also eliminates most commercials, providing a more seamless viewing experience.

Is Hulu Plus worth the extra cost?

The answer to this question depends on your viewing preferences. If you are a casual viewer who doesn’t mind limited commercials and is satisfied with the free version of Hulu, then sticking with the basic Hulu service might be sufficient for you. However, if you are a TV enthusiast who wants access to a larger content library, exclusive shows, and the ability to watch on multiple devices, then Hulu Plus is definitely worth the extra cost.

In conclusion, while Hulu and Hulu Plus are similar in many ways, there are distinct differences between the two. Hulu Plus offers a more extensive content library and additional features, making it a worthwhile investment for avid TV fans. Ultimately, the choice between the two depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits.