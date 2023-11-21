Is there a difference between Hulu and Hulu Live TV?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a household name. With its vast library of TV shows and movies, it has gained popularity among viewers looking for on-demand entertainment. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, leaving many wondering: what exactly is the difference between Hulu and Hulu Live TV?

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to watch their favorite shows on-demand, meaning they can choose what to watch and when to watch it. With a monthly subscription fee, users gain access to a vast library of content, including current and past seasons of popular TV shows.

What is Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive package that combines the on-demand content of Hulu with live TV channels. It offers access to over 75 live channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. With Hulu Live TV, users can watch their favorite shows and movies in real-time, just like they would with traditional cable or satellite TV.

What are the differences?

The main difference between Hulu and Hulu Live TV lies in the live TV aspect. While Hulu provides on-demand content, Hulu Live TV adds the option to watch live programming. This means that with Hulu Live TV, users can watch live sports events, news broadcasts, and shows as they air. Additionally, Hulu Live TV offers the ability to record live TV and access it later through its cloud DVR feature.

Which one should you choose?

The choice between Hulu and Hulu Live TV ultimately depends on your viewing preferences. If you primarily watch on-demand content and don’t require live TV channels, Hulu is likely the better option for you. However, if you enjoy watching live sports, news, or want access to a wider range of channels, Hulu Live TV might be worth considering.

In conclusion, while Hulu and Hulu Live TV share similarities, the key difference lies in the live TV aspect. Whether you choose Hulu or Hulu Live TV, both options provide a convenient and flexible way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies.