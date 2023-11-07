Is there a difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+?

In the world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two distinct offerings: Apple TV and Apple TV+. While the names may sound similar, there are significant differences between the two platforms. Let’s dive into the details and clear up any confusion.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a hardware device developed Apple Inc. It is a digital media player that connects to your television, allowing you to access a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, music, and apps. The device comes with a user-friendly interface and a remote control, making it easy to navigate through various streaming platforms and enjoy your favorite entertainment.

Apple TV+:

On the other hand, Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service launched Apple in November 2019. It offers original content produced Apple, including TV shows, movies, and documentaries. With Apple TV+, you can access exclusive content created renowned directors, producers, and actors. The service is available on various platforms, including Apple devices, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need an Apple TV device to access Apple TV+?

A: No, you do not need an Apple TV device to access Apple TV+. The service is available on a wide range of platforms, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Q: Can I watch content from other streaming services on Apple TV?

A: Yes, you can. Apple TV allows you to download and access various streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It acts as a hub for all your favorite streaming services.

Q: Is Apple TV+ included with the purchase of an Apple TV device?

A: No, Apple TV+ is a separate subscription service. While some Apple devices may come with a free trial or a limited-time subscription offer, it is not automatically included with the purchase of an Apple TV device.

In conclusion, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are two distinct offerings from Apple. Apple TV is a hardware device that allows you to access a wide range of content, while Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service offering exclusive original content. Whether you’re looking for a device to enhance your entertainment experience or seeking unique and original content, Apple has you covered with both options.