Is there a difference between Apple TV+ and Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ vs Apple TV+: What’s the Difference?

In the world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two similarly named platforms: Apple TV+ and Apple TV+. Confusing, right? Well, let’s dive into the details and clear up any misconceptions.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service launched Apple in November 2019. It offers a wide range of original content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries. With a monthly subscription fee, users gain access to a growing library of exclusive content produced Apple.

What is Apple TV?

On the other hand, Apple TV refers to a physical device developed Apple. It is a digital media player that connects to your television, allowing you to stream content from various sources, including Apple TV+.

So, what’s the difference?

The main distinction lies in the fact that Apple TV+ is a streaming service, while Apple TV is a device. Apple TV+ is a platform where you can access exclusive content, while Apple TV is the hardware that enables you to stream that content on your television.

How do they work together?

To enjoy Apple TV+, you can either stream the content directly on your Apple TV device or access it through the Apple TV app, which is available on various platforms, including smart TVs, iPhones, iPads, and Macs. So, while Apple TV+ is a standalone service, it can be accessed through the Apple TV device or app.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple TV+ and Apple TV may share a similar name, but they serve different purposes. Apple TV+ is a streaming service that offers exclusive content, while Apple TV is the device that allows you to access and enjoy that content on your television. So, whether you’re looking for original shows or a device to enhance your streaming experience, Apple has you covered with both Apple TV+ and Apple TV.