Is there a difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video?

In the world of online streaming services, Amazon Prime and Prime Video are two names that often come up. While they may sound similar, there are some key differences between the two. Let’s take a closer look at what sets them apart.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides a wide range of benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. In addition to these perks, Prime members also enjoy exclusive deals and discounts on various products.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service offered Amazon. It focuses solely on providing a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content for its subscribers. With Prime Video, users can stream their favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

What are the differences?

The main difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video lies in the scope of their offerings. Amazon Prime is a comprehensive subscription service that encompasses various benefits, including free shipping and access to Prime Video. On the other hand, Prime Video is solely dedicated to streaming entertainment content.

While Amazon Prime requires a subscription fee, Prime Video can be subscribed to separately. This means that if you are only interested in streaming movies and TV shows, you can opt for Prime Video without committing to the full Amazon Prime membership.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon Prime and Prime Video are two distinct services offered Amazon. Amazon Prime is a comprehensive subscription service that includes free shipping and access to various entertainment options, including Prime Video. On the other hand, Prime Video is a standalone streaming service focused solely on providing a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Whether you choose Amazon Prime or Prime Video depends on your specific needs and preferences.

FAQ

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video separately without an Amazon Prime membership.

2. Can I get free shipping with Prime Video?

No, free shipping is only available to Amazon Prime members.

3. Are there any additional benefits to having an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, Amazon Prime offers various additional benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, exclusive deals, and more.