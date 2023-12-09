Is there a 100% rotten tomato?

Is There Such Thing as a 100% Rotten Tomato?

In the world of film criticism, Rotten Tomatoes has become a go-to source for moviegoers seeking guidance on what to watch. With its iconic “Tomatometer” rating system, the website aggregates reviews from professional critics and assigns a score based on the percentage of positive reviews. But is it possible for a movie to receive a perfect 100% rotten tomato rating? Let’s dive into this intriguing question.

What is Rotten Tomatoes?

Rotten Tomatoes is a popular online review aggregator that compiles movie and TV show reviews from various sources. It assigns a rating to each film based on the percentage of positive reviews it receives. A movie with a high score is considered “fresh,” while a low score indicates a “rotten” film.

Can a Movie Receive a 100% Rotten Tomato Rating?

Technically speaking, a movie cannot receive a 100% rotten tomato rating. This is because the Rotten Tomatoes system only considers reviews as either positive or negative. Therefore, a film can either be rated as “fresh” or “rotten,” with no in-between. A 100% rotten tomato rating would imply that every single review for a movie is negative, which is highly unlikely.

What is the Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score?

The lowest possible Rotten Tomatoes score is 0%. This means that every single review for a movie is negative, resulting in a unanimous consensus that the film is of poor quality. However, it is worth noting that movies with such abysmal scores are extremely rare, as even the most critically panned films usually manage to garner at least a few positive reviews.

Why Doesn’t Rotten Tomatoes Have a Middle Ground?

Rotten Tomatoes’ rating system is designed to provide a clear distinction between positive and negative reviews. This binary approach simplifies the rating process and allows users to quickly gauge the overall critical reception of a film. While some argue that a middle ground would be beneficial, Rotten Tomatoes has chosen to stick with its current system.

In conclusion, while a movie cannot receive a 100% rotten tomato rating, it is possible for a film to have a 0% score if every review is negative. Rotten Tomatoes’ rating system, though simplistic, serves as a useful tool for movie enthusiasts seeking a general consensus on a film’s quality. So, next time you’re looking for a movie recommendation, don’t forget to consult the Tomatometer!