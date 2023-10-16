The “What About Me” Effect: The Dark Side of Main Character Syndrome on TikTok

A newly-identified phenomenon called the “What About Me” effect has taken hold on TikTok, where users find a way to make videos or topics about themselves, even when they don’t relate to their own lifestyle or interests. Content creator Sarah Lockwood coined the term and explained that it combines individualistic culture with being constantly online, resulting in the need for accommodations and validation in every situation.

TikTok, known for its bite-sized clips and platform-specific trends, has grown in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as a space for users to romanticize their lives and take control of their own narratives. However, this trend also gave rise to main character syndrome, where individuals view themselves as the lead character in their own lives and those around them. This can lead to self-centered and self-absorbed behavior.

Main character syndrome is not a clinical term or diagnosable condition, but it describes a tendency to see oneself as the protagonist in the movie of their own life. These individuals may fictionalize themselves and seek validation from others, often at the expense of considering others’ perspectives. It can lead to a sense of entitlement and difficulty in social situations.

The behaviors associated with main character syndrome may stem from a desire for control in response to past negative social experiences. Young adults who have faced challenges in previous social interactions may adopt self-centered behaviors as a means of exerting control over their lives and seeking validation.

