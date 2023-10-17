The Highly Anticipated Vince McMahon Documentary Still in Development

The highly anticipated documentary on the life of Vince McMahon, one of the most influential figures in the history of professional wrestling, is still in development despite previous reports suggesting its cancellation. Contrary to previous rumors, it has been revealed that Mr. McMahon will not have a say in the final cut of the film.

Originally planned as a series, the documentary will now be released as a film. The project has generated much excitement, with producer Bill Simmons expressing his belief that it has the potential to be the best documentary he has ever been involved in. Simmons also noted that Netflix, the platform on which the film will be released, will have final creative control.

The documentary will cover a wide range of topics, including the impact of the global pandemic on the wrestling industry, a $3 million hush money settlement over a former affair, the merger of WWE and UFC brands, and McMahon being forced to relinquish creative control in the WWE. With such a wealth of material, a trilogy of documentaries could easily be produced.

While an official release date has not yet been announced, it is expected that the Vince McMahon documentary will be available on Netflix in 2024. This has left fans eagerly anticipating the film and speculating on what they can expect from a behind-the-scenes look at the life of this controversial and influential figure in professional wrestling.

