The Misconception of a “Silent Depression”: Examining Economic Realities

Summary: Despite the claims made in viral TikTok videos, experts argue that the notion of a “silent depression” in the United States is unfounded. While many individuals express frustration over rising prices and economic strain, economists assert that the country is not experiencing a depression, let alone any type of economic downturn. In fact, the U.S. economy is currently in a state of growth, with a 5.2% increase in GDP in the third quarter of 2022. Moreover, unemployment rates remain historically low, contrasting significantly with the high joblessness witnessed during the Great Depression.

According to Christopher Clarke, an assistant professor of economics at Washington State University, the economy demonstrates “the exact opposite” of a depression. For a recession or depression to occur, there must be sustained economic contraction and declining growth. However, the American economy continues to expand, with GDP growing 5.7% in 2021 and 2.1% in 2022. In contrast, during the Great Depression, GDP contracted approximately 25%. Phil Powell, a professor of business economics, highlights the resilience of the current economy, asserting that it is incomparable to the one witnessed in 1929.

John Moser, a history professor, points out crucial distinctions between the past and present. During the Great Depression, bank failures were rampant, resulting in millions losing their life savings. Additionally, foreclosures were widespread, and federal assistance programs such as unemployment benefits and food stamps did not exist. In contrast, today’s Americans have access to support systems that provide relief during challenging times.

Claims that Americans had more purchasing power during the Great Depression than they do now are also misleading. Comparing the average income from one year to the median income of another can be deceptive. Furthermore, the data used to support these claims may not accurately represent the income of the typical American in 1930. Experts indicate that wage and salary accruals per full-time equivalent employee in 1930 were equivalent to around $25,000 in today’s dollars, significantly lower than the median income for 2019, which amounted to $31,133.

While economic frustrations exist, it is crucial to differentiate between current challenges and a true economic depression. By examining the facts and acknowledging the significant differences between today’s economy and the Great Depression, individuals can gain a more accurate understanding of the economic realities they face.