Despite Economic Growth, Americans Struggle with Affordability

A growing trend on TikTok has emerged, where users are referring to the current state of the American economy as a “silent depression.” They argue that despite the country’s economic growth, key expenses such as housing, transportation, and food are taking up a larger share of the average American’s income, making it harder for people to get compared to previous decades.

However, economists strongly disagree with this perspective. According to Columbia Business School economics professor Brett House, the notion that life was better in the past is divorced from reality. He argues that in comparison to 100 years ago, life expectancies are longer, quality of life is better, opportunities for personal development are greater, human rights are more widely respected, and access to information and education is significantly expanded.

Moreover, the recent quarterly gross domestic product report indicates that the overall health of the economy is strong, surpassing expectations. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to control inflation have also been successful. The unemployment rate remains low, and wages are rising faster than inflation, which boosts buying power for consumers.

However, despite these positive indicators, many Americans are struggling with high prices for everyday necessities. Most have depleted their savings and rely on credit cards to make ends meet. This is particularly true for lower-income families, who have been hit hardest rising prices and inflation.

The housing market is one area where Americans feel the impact the most. Housing prices have increased significantly, and there is a lack of available homes for sale. This has a dampening effect on Americans’ perception of their own financial standing, even when the overall economy is doing well.

In conclusion, while the U.S. economy remains strong, many Americans face challenges in affording basic necessities. This has led to a perception of a “silent depression” among some TikTok users, although economists disagree. The housing market, in particular, plays a significant role in shaping Americans’ sentiments about the economy.