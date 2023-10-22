The Rise of Tube Girl: How Social Media Trends are Shaping Society

Sabrina Bahsoon, known as Tube Girl, has become a sensation on TikTok with her short-form videos filmed on public transit. These videos feature quick camera movements, confident dancing, and expressive lip-syncing to popular songs. With over 1.1 billion views on TikTok, her influence has reached new heights, attracting attention from celebrities like Omar Apollo, Bella Poarch, Patrick Ta, and Troye Sivan.

Bahsoon’s fame has granted her last-minute invitations to Paris Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. During these events, she participated in impromptu runway shows, walked in designer shows, and garnered attention from social media followers. However, a candid video of her filming a TikTok at the Valentino show caused some disillusionment among fans. It highlighted the disconnect between online presence and real-life interactions.

In an interview, Bahsoon explained that she was unaware of Penn Badgley, who was walking her during the video. This incident sparked discussions about the implications of participating in these TikToks. The trend raises questions about prioritizing online presence over real-life presence and the trade-off of in-person likability for social media mobility.

While the Tube Girl trend promotes confidence and overcoming social anxiety, it also reflects a society where virtual social settings hold more value than physical ones. The pursuit of acceptance and approval has shifted from seeking validation from those around us to seeking validation from millions behind a screen. This phenomenon challenges the need to fit into physical social settings, suggesting that virtual connections can provide greater benefits.

However, this trend also raises concerns about the erosion of genuine human connections and the emphasis on quantity over quality. It replaces seeking approval from a small community with seeking approval from a vast online audience. The Tube Girl trend signifies a shift towards valuing illusion over reality and raises questions about the direction of social media in society.

While Sabrina Bahsoon’s rise to fame is impressive, it is crucial to consider the broader implications of these trends and their impact on our communities. Finding a balance between online presence and real-life interactions is key to maintaining genuine human connections in an increasingly digital world.

Sources:

– Her Campus at UCLA chapter (student writer)