Is the Today Show on CBS?

In the world of morning news shows, one name stands out: the Today show. For decades, this iconic program has been a staple in the lives of millions of viewers, providing them with a daily dose of news, entertainment, and human interest stories. But amidst the vast array of television networks, one question often arises: Is the Today show on CBS?

The answer is no. The Today show is not on CBS. It is actually broadcast on NBC, one of the major television networks in the United States. NBC has been the home of the Today show since its inception in 1952, and it continues to be the network that brings this beloved morning show to viewers across the country.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Today show?

A: The Today show is a morning news and talk show that airs on NBC. It covers a wide range of topics, including news, weather, entertainment, and lifestyle segments.

Q: What network is the Today show on?

A: The Today show is broadcast on NBC, not CBS.

Q: What time does the Today show air?

A: The Today show typically airs from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, although the exact times may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I watch the Today show online?

A: Yes, you can watch the Today show online through various streaming platforms and the official NBC website.

While CBS has its own morning news show, known as CBS This Morning, it is important to note that the Today show is not a part of CBS’s programming lineup. Each network has its own unique morning show, with its own set of hosts, format, and content.

So, if you’re looking to catch up on the latest news and entertainment in the morning, tune in to NBC and watch the Today show. With its engaging hosts, informative segments, and lively atmosphere, it continues to be a favorite among viewers across the nation.