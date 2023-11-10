Review: Exploring the Steam Deck OLED – Is it Worth the Upgrade?

When it comes to handheld gaming devices, Valve’s Steam Deck has gained significant attention since its release. Now, with the introduction of the Steam Deck OLED, the question on everyone’s mind is: is it worth the upgrade? In this review, we’ll explore the key features and improvements of the OLED model and determine if it’s truly a game-changer.

At first glance, the Steam Deck OLED impresses with its vibrant and immersive display. The OLED screen, with its smaller bezels, offers a larger viewing area that truly enhances the gaming experience. Colors are vivid and pop off the screen, making games more visually appealing. Even the SteamOS interface appears more refined and attractive.

But it’s not just the display that sets the OLED model apart. The device itself feels lighter and more comfortable to hold, thanks to improvements in design and ergonomics. The grip on the thumbsticks has been enhanced, providing better control during gameplay. Additionally, the OLED model runs cooler and quieter, addressing some of the concerns with heat and fan noise that were present in the original Steam Deck.

While these improvements are noteworthy, the question remains: is it worth upgrading from the original Steam Deck? For those who already own the original model, the decision might come down to personal preference. The OLED screen and enhanced comfort make for a more enjoyable gaming experience, but the differences may not be significant enough to justify the cost of an upgrade.

Ultimately, the Steam Deck OLED offers a compelling option for gamers looking for a high-quality handheld gaming device. With its stunning display, improved design, and better performance, it undoubtedly raises the bar for portable gaming. However, whether it’s worth the upgrade depends on individual preferences and priorities.

FAQ

Is the OLED screen significantly better than the original Steam Deck?

Yes, the OLED screen offers improved colors and better overall visual quality. The smaller bezels also provide a larger viewing area.

Does the Steam Deck OLED run cooler and quieter?

Yes, the OLED model runs cooler and quieter compared to the original Steam Deck, addressing some of the heat and fan noise concerns.

Should I upgrade from the original Steam Deck to the OLED model?

The decision to upgrade depends on personal preferences and priorities. While the OLED model offers notable improvements, such as a better display and enhanced comfort, the differences may not be significant enough to justify the cost of an upgrade for everyone.