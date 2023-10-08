Is Using the Starbucks Drive-Thru Really Faster?

According to Reddit users, the answer to whether the Starbucks drive-thru is faster than walking in is not definitive. However, there are some factors to consider. One important point is to avoid the drive-thru if there’s already a long line. The user u/DraconidZinnia advises against it, as you never know if the car in front of you will have a large order that requires additional preparation time.

Another Reddit user, u/sarcasm_savedmy_life, who used to work at Starbucks, confirms this claim. They emphasize that indecisive customers can significantly contribute to longer wait times for everyone in line. Many customers do not adequately prepare before entering the drive-thru, leading to delays such as asking numerous questions, not having payment ready, or needing to reload their Starbucks card.

To help improve efficiency for drive-thru patrons, Starbucks employees have shared helpful tips. Some of these include mentioning your desired drink size and preparing your payment method in advance. These small adjustments can help streamline the process and reduce wait times.

However, if speed is of utmost importance and you are in a big rush, Reddit user u/DenL4242 suggests utilizing the mobile order option. By placing a mobile order and then parking, walking inside, and quickly grabbing your items, you can have your order in as little as 30 seconds.

While there is no definitive way to determine if the drive-thru or walk-in option is faster, taking into account factors such as line length and preparedness can help inform your decision. For those in a hurry, the mobile order option provides the fastest method for getting your Starbucks items efficiently.

