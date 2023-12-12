Is the saying open says me or open sesame?

Open Sesame or Open Says Me: Unraveling the Mystery Behind a Famous Phrase

In the realm of folklore and fairy tales, certain phrases have become iconic, forever etched in our collective memory. One such phrase is the magical command used to open the door to hidden treasures in the tale of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. But is it “Open Sesame” or “Open Says Me”? Let’s delve into the origins and variations of this famous saying.

The Origins:

The story of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves originates from the collection of Middle Eastern folk tales known as “One Thousand and One Nights.” In this tale, Ali Baba discovers a secret cave filled with treasures, which can only be accessed uttering a magical phrase. However, the exact wording of this phrase has been a subject of debate and variation over time.

Open Sesame:

The most commonly known version of the phrase is “Open Sesame.” This phrase has become synonymous with gaining access to hidden or secret places. The word “sesame” refers to the seed of a plant that was cultivated in ancient times and is often associated with mystery and enchantment.

Open Says Me:

Another variation of the phrase is “Open Says Me.” This version is less widely known but has also gained popularity. The phrase “says me” implies that the door will open upon the speaker’s command. It adds a personal touch to the magical command, emphasizing the power of the individual.

FAQ:

Q: Which version is correct?

A: Both “Open Sesame” and “Open Says Me” are valid variations of the magical command. The choice between the two depends on personal preference and familiarity with the different versions.

Q: Why has “Open Sesame” become more popular?

A: “Open Sesame” has gained more popularity due to its inclusion in various adaptations of the Ali Baba tale, such as movies, cartoons, and children’s books. It has become the more widely recognized version over time.

Q: Are there other variations of the phrase?

A: Yes, there are other variations of the phrase in different languages and adaptations of the story. For example, in some versions, the phrase is “Open Barley” or “Open Wheat.”

In conclusion, whether it’s “Open Sesame” or “Open Says Me,” the magical command from the tale of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves continues to captivate our imagination. The variations of this phrase only add to its mystique, reminding us of the power of words and the enchantment found within ancient tales.