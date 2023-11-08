Is The Mummy 2017 connected to The Mummy 1999?

In the world of cinema, it is not uncommon for filmmakers to revisit popular franchises and give them a fresh spin. One such example is the release of “The Mummy” in 2017, which left fans wondering if it had any connection to the beloved 1999 film of the same name. Let’s delve into this question and explore the connections, or lack thereof, between these two movies.

FAQ:

Q: Are the characters the same in both movies?

A: No, the characters in “The Mummy” 2017 are entirely different from those in the 1999 version. While both films revolve around the concept of an ancient mummy being resurrected, the characters and their backstories are distinct.

Q: Is the plot similar?

A: While both movies share the central theme of a mummy coming back to life, the plots diverge significantly. “The Mummy” 1999 follows adventurer Rick O’Connell as he battles an ancient mummy seeking immortality, while “The Mummy” 2017 focuses on a female mummy named Ahmanet and her quest for power.

Q: Do the movies exist in the same universe?

A: No, “The Mummy” 2017 is not connected to the 1999 film in terms of shared universe or continuity. Each movie stands on its own and does not reference or acknowledge the events of the other.

Q: Are there any Easter eggs or nods to the 1999 film in “The Mummy” 2017?

A: While there may be subtle references or homages to the 1999 film, there are no significant Easter eggs that directly connect the two movies. Filmmakers often pay tribute to previous iterations of a franchise, but in this case, any connections are minimal.

In conclusion, “The Mummy” 2017 is not connected to the 1999 film beyond the shared concept of a mummy being resurrected. The characters, plot, and universe of each movie are distinct and separate. While fans of the 1999 film may have hoped for a continuation or connection, it is important to approach “The Mummy” 2017 as a standalone film that offers a fresh take on the ancient mummy legend.