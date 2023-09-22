The Heartwarming Tale of Flora and Son: Where Can You Watch It?

A heartwarming musical comedy-drama film called Flora and Son, starring Eve Hewson, has recently been released. The movie tells the story of Flora, a young woman who was a teenage mother and now struggles to connect with her rebellious teenage son, Max. When Max gets in trouble with the law, Flora is encouraged to find a hobby for him. She discovers an old acoustic guitar that might just be the answer to bringing them closer together. With the help of a washed-up LA musician named Jeff, they embark on a journey to explore the power of music and its ability to heal and unite.

Unfortunately, Flora and Son is not available for streaming on Netflix. The film made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023 and was released theatrically on September 22, 2023. However, starting from Friday, September 29, 2023, the movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV+. To enjoy Flora and Son on Apple TV+, you will need a monthly subscription to the service, which costs $6.99 per month.

Eve Hewson takes on the lead role of Flora in the film. You may recognize her from the psychological thriller series Behind Her Eyes on Netflix or the Apple Studios production, Bad Sisters, where she appeared alongside Sharon Horgan. The cast also includes Orén Kinlan as Max, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jeff, Jack Reynor as Ian, Sophie Vavasseur as Juanita, and Kelly Thornton as Heart.

If you’re looking for a heartwarming story that explores the power of music and human connections, Flora and Son is definitely worth watching. It will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting from September 29, 2023.

Sources:

– Flora and Son article.