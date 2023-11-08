The Marvels: A New Addition to the Superhero Universe

Are you on the lookout for your next dose of superhero action? Look no further than The Marvels, the latest blockbuster that is set to hit theaters this week. Featuring an all-star cast and an intriguing storyline, this movie is bound to captivate fans of the genre.

Based on the popular Marvel Comics, The Marvels serves as a continuation of the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel, where Brie Larson shines in her portrayal of the iconic character. This time, the narrative revolves around Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel. As she explores a wormhole connected to Kree, her powers become intertwined with two other remarkable superheroes, leading to an epic adventure filled with thrilling action sequences and unexpected twists.

But where can you catch this highly anticipated film? Will it be available on Disney+ or perhaps on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know:

Where to Watch The Marvels

For now, your best bet is to head to your nearest movie theater when The Marvels releases on Friday, Nov. 10. You can easily find local showtimes on Fandango. If going to the cinema isn’t your preference, don’t fret. The movie will eventually become available to rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. Additionally, you can expect it to be added to the Disney+ streaming service in the near future.

Will The Marvels Be on Disney Plus?

Absolutely! Although an official release date hasn’t been announced, it’s highly likely that The Marvels will make its way to Disney+ approximately 90 days after its theatrical debut. So, mid-February 2024, you’ll be able to sit back, relax, and enjoy the movie from the comfort of your couch.

Will The Marvels Be on Netflix?

No, unfortunately, The Marvels won’t be available on Netflix. After its run in theaters, the film will head straight to Disney+, making it the go-to streaming platform for Marvel fans.

Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic experience as The Marvels delivers an action-packed storyline, stellar performances, and the perfect blend of visual effects. Mark your calendars and prepare to be blown away this extraordinary addition to the superhero universe.

