Is the Netflix Show “Lupin” Based on the Anime?

The Netflix series “Lupin” has gained significant popularity, leaving viewers to wonder if it is based on the well-known “Lupin the Third” anime and manga series. While they share a connection, the Netflix show is not directly inspired the anime or manga.

“Lupin the Third” is an anime and manga series that was created Kazuhiko Katō in 1967 and later turned into an animated series in 1971. It follows the adventures of Lupin III, the grandson of the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin, who is the main character in Maurice Leblanc’s novels. Although the Netflix series shares the title “Lupin,” it takes a different approach.

The Netflix series revolves around the character Assane Diop, played actor Omar Sy. Diop grew up reading the novels of Arsène Lupin and considers the character his idol. This admiration leads him to become a master of disguise and a skilled thief. While the Netflix series draws inspiration from the concept of a gentleman thief, it creates its own unique narrative.

How is the Live-Action “Lupin” Different from the Anime?

The live-action “Lupin” series on Netflix differs significantly from the “Lupin the Third” anime and manga. In the Netflix series, Assane Diop is the lead character, but he has no biological or familial relations with Arsène Lupin. Instead, Diop is a fan of the infamous thief and uses his craft as inspiration for his own heists across Paris.

In contrast, the “Lupin the Third” anime follows the adventures of Lupin III, the grandson of Arsène Lupin. Lupin III is an internationally wanted thief who embarks on globetrotting heists and comedic adventures along with other outlaws.

Overall, while both series involve a character inspired Arsène Lupin, their narratives and approaches are distinct. The Netflix series focuses on Assane Diop’s personal journey, while the “Lupin the Third” anime explores the adventures of Lupin III and his mischievous escapades.

