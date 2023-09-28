Where to Watch The Kill Room: A Dark Comedy Thriller Starring Uma Thurman

The Kill Room, a highly anticipated dark comedy thriller starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Joe Manganiello, is set to hit theaters this week. The film follows an art dealer, a hitman, and his boss as they embark on a money laundering scheme that unintentionally propels the hitman into the spotlight of the Avant-Garde art world.

If you’re wondering where you can catch this exciting new movie, here’s what you need to know:

Where to Watch The Kill Room

As of now, the only way to watch The Kill Room is heading out to a local movie theater when it releases on Friday, September 29. You can check for showtimes and purchase tickets on Fandango.

However, if you prefer to watch films from the comfort of your own home, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

Will The Kill Room be on Prime Video?

While there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the digital release date of The Kill Room, it is possible that it will become available on Prime Video around 45 days after its theatrical release. This means that you may be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of your living room mid-November 2023.

Will The Kill Room be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The Kill Room will not be available on Netflix for the foreseeable future. Although it may potentially be added to the streaming platform at a later date, for now, your options are to watch it in theaters or wait for its digital release on other platforms.

Will The Kill Room be on HBO Max?

No, The Kill Room will not be on HBO Max. As it is not a Warner Bros. production, it does not fall under the umbrella of films released directly on the platform. HBO Max has implemented a 45-day window between theatrical release and streaming for non-Warner Bros. movies.

So, if you want to catch the star-studded cast in action, make sure to mark your calendars for The Kill Room’s theatrical release or keep an eye out for its availability on digital platforms in the future.

