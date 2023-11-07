Introducing the Risks of the Wrapped for Instagram App

The Wrapped for Instagram app has been gaining popularity in recent days, but before you join the trend, it’s essential to be aware of the potential risks involved. This app, similar to Spotify’s “wrapped” system, provides insights into your Instagram usage, including the number of hours spent on the platform, top online friends, and even accounts that have blocked you. However, there are serious concerns surrounding its accuracy and data privacy.

When users launch the Wrapped app, they are prompted to enter their Instagram login credentials, which raises alarms of potential data theft and account hacking. Multiple users have reported being logged out of their accounts after installing the app, adding credibility to these concerns. Furthermore, the app’s calculations of statistics have been found to be highly inaccurate. For example, some users were shown spending over 600 hours on Instagram, despite their weekly screen time indicating significantly less usage.

Another red flag is the lack of information about the app’s developer, Wrapped Labs. The developer’s website is non-functional, and their online presence is virtually nonexistent. The app’s privacy policy is documented on a Notion page, which further adds to the skepticism surrounding its legitimacy. Handing over personally identifiable information to a third-party app like Wrapped for Instagram should always be approached with caution.

It’s crucial to distinguish this app from Spotify Wrapped, which is an in-house tool with secure access to streaming data. Wrapped for Instagram, on the other hand, is an external app developed an unknown party. Additionally, the ease with which generative AI can manipulate Instagram content raises concerns about the accuracy of the app’s insights.

In conclusion, connecting a third-party app to your Instagram account, especially one that deals with personal content, poses significant risks to your privacy and security. With the questionable accuracy of the Wrapped for Instagram app and its lack of a reputable developer, it is advisable to stay away from this trend and prioritize protecting your personal information.