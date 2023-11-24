Where to Watch The Holdovers?

The highly anticipated dramedy film, The Holdovers, directed Alexander Payne, is officially out in theaters. If you’re wondering where you can catch this new movie, we’ve got all the information you need.

As of now, the only way to watch The Holdovers is heading out to a movie theater. The film was released on Friday, Nov. 10 and you can find local showings on Fandango. But don’t worry if going to the theater isn’t convenient for you because it won’t be long before The Holdovers becomes available on various digital platforms for rental or purchase like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. Additionally, it will eventually be available to stream on the popular platform Peacock.

When Will The Holdovers Come to Streaming? Will The Holdovers be on Peacock?

While there hasn’t been an official announcement regarding the streaming release date for The Holdovers on Peacock, we can speculate based on a previous Focus Features film. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, which premiered in theaters on Sept. 8, became available for streaming on Peacock exactly eight weeks later, on Nov. 3. Following a similar trajectory, it’s safe to assume that The Holdovers could be available for streaming on Peacock as early as Jan. 5, 2024.

Will The Holdovers be on HBO Max?

No, The Holdovers won’t be available on HBO Max since it isn’t a Warner Bros. movie. HBO Max, now known as just Max, has changed its release strategy and no longer features direct-to-streaming releases. Instead, there is a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the availability on Max.

Will The Holdovers be on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The Holdovers won’t be coming to Netflix anytime soon. So, if you’re looking to watch this film without going to a theater, your best bet is to wait for it to become available on Peacock or opt to see it on the big screen.