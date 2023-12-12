Is the Garrison Pub in Peaky Blinders Real?

Introduction

Peaky Blinders, the hit television series set in post-World War I Birmingham, has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping storyline and iconic characters. One of the most prominent settings in the show is the Garrison pub, which serves as the Shelby family’s headquarters and a central meeting place for the notorious gang. But is the Garrison pub a real establishment, or simply a creation of the show’s writers?

The Fictional Garrison Pub

Unfortunately for fans hoping to visit the iconic pub, the Garrison is not a real place. It exists solely within the fictional world of Peaky Blinders. The show’s creators meticulously designed the set to resemble a typical 1920s Birmingham pub, complete with dark wood paneling, vintage decor, and a lively atmosphere. The Garrison has become an integral part of the show’s identity, symbolizing the Shelby family’s power and influence in the criminal underworld.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is there a real pub that inspired the Garrison?

A: While there is no specific pub that directly inspired the Garrison, the show’s creators drew inspiration from various historical pubs in Birmingham to create its unique atmosphere.

Q: Can I visit the set of Peaky Blinders?

A: Unfortunately, the set of Peaky Blinders is not open to the public. However, fans can visit other filming locations in Birmingham, such as the Black Country Living Museum, which has been featured in the show.

Q: Are there any real pubs associated with the Peaky Blinders?

A: While the Garrison may not be real, there are several pubs in Birmingham that have embraced the Peaky Blinders theme. These establishments often feature decor inspired the show and offer themed events for fans to enjoy.

Conclusion

Although the Garrison pub in Peaky Blinders is not a real place, its presence in the show has left a lasting impression on fans. The attention to detail in creating the set has made it an iconic symbol of the series. While fans may not be able to visit the actual pub, they can still immerse themselves in the world of Peaky Blinders exploring other filming locations and enjoying the themed experiences offered real Birmingham pubs.