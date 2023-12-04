Is the Fubo Free Trial Only One Day?

Introduction

FuboTV has gained popularity as a streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels. Many potential subscribers wonder about the duration of the Fubo free trial. In this article, we will explore whether the Fubo free trial is limited to just one day or if there are other options available.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that provides access to a wide range of live TV channels. It offers a variety of packages that include sports, news, and entertainment channels, making it a popular choice for sports enthusiasts.

The Fubo Free Trial

The Fubo free trial allows users to test the service before committing to a subscription. Previously, FuboTV offered a one-day free trial, but the company has recently made changes to its trial period.

Extended Free Trial

FuboTV now offers an extended free trial period, allowing users to experience the service for a longer duration. The current free trial period is seven days, giving potential subscribers more time to explore the features and content available on FuboTV.

FAQ

Q: How can I sign up for the Fubo free trial?

A: To sign up for the Fubo free trial, visit the FuboTV website and follow the instructions to create an account. You may be required to provide payment information, but you will not be charged during the trial period.

Q: Can I cancel my Fubo free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Fubo free trial at any time during the trial period. If you cancel before the trial ends, you will not be charged.

Q: What happens after the Fubo free trial ends?

A: If you do not cancel your subscription before the trial period ends, you will be automatically charged for the selected FuboTV package. Make sure to review the pricing and subscription details before the trial ends to avoid any unexpected charges.

Conclusion

The Fubo free trial is no longer limited to just one day. With the extended trial period of seven days, potential subscribers have more time to evaluate the service and decide if it meets their streaming needs. Remember to cancel the trial before it ends if you do not wish to continue with a paid subscription.