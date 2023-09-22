The Expendables 4: Is It Streaming Now?

The Expendables are back in action after a nine-year hiatus, with Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as Barney Ross in The Expendables 4. Joining Stallone is Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, the new leader of the team, along with Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Tony Jaa. Andy Garcia and Iko Uwais round out the cast, with Scott Waugh directing.

But the burning question is, can you stream The Expendables 4 right now? The answer is no. Lionsgate, the studio behind the film, typically releases their movies in theaters before making them available for streaming. The Expendables 4 is no exception, as it’s the type of action-packed movie that is best experienced on the big screen.

With a nine-year gap between the third and fourth film, the success of The Expendables 4 is crucial for the possibility of an Expendables 5. While Stallone intended to pass the torch to Statham in this installment, time is catching up with the team of action heroes. They can only continue playing these roles for so long.

September is generally a slow month for movies, and The Expendables 4 is projected to earn around $15-17 million in its opening weekend. However, competition will increase the following week with the arrival of Saw X and The Creator in theaters.

As for streaming availability, The Expendables 4 will eventually be available to stream at home. Lionsgate, which owns the cable channel Starz, typically releases their theatrical films on Starz before making them available on other streaming platforms. John Wick: Chapter 4, also produced Lionsgate, is currently only accessible on Starz. The same timeline is expected for The Expendables 4, with a potential release on other streaming services not until mid-to-late 2024.

For now, if you want to experience the explosive action of The Expendables 4, you’ll have to catch it in a theater near you.

