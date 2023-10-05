The Exorcist: Believer: Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Sequel

The Exorcist: Believer, directed David Gordon Green, is the long-awaited sequel to the original Exorcist movie, released 50 years ago. This horror film follows the story of two parents searching for help to save their demonically possessed daughters. In this thrilling sequel, they turn to the iconic Chris MacNeil for assistance.

If you’re wondering where you can watch The Exorcist: Believer, it is currently only available in theaters. Its release date is set for Friday, October 6. You can find local showtimes on Fandango. However, if you prefer watching movies from the comfort of your own home, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon, or for it to be available for streaming on Peacock.

As for when The Exorcist: Believer will be available for streaming, a specific release date on Peacock has not been announced yet. Based on the release pattern of another film distributed Universal Pictures, Cocaine Bear, which debuted in theaters, and then joined the streaming platform after approximately 45 days, we can estimate that The Exorcist: Believer might be available on Peacock mid-November 2023. However, it’s important to note that some movies, like Nope, took longer to reach the streamer, so this estimate can vary.

It’s worth mentioning that The Exorcist: Believer will not be available on HBO Max, as it is not a Warner Bros. film. HBO Max has shifted its release strategy and now follows a 45-day window between theatrical releases and streaming debuts. Unfortunately, the movie will also not be available on Netflix in the near future.

Make sure to mark your calendars and catch The Exorcist: Believer horror film in theaters this weekend, or patiently wait for its release on digital platforms or streaming services. This highly anticipated sequel is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats, just like the original Exorcist movie did 50 years ago.

