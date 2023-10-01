The Rise of Moralizing Judges: A Threat to Judicial Independence

In recent years, there has been a concerning trend of judges in Indian courts making moralizing statements and judgments that go beyond their constitutional authority. These judges are taking it upon themselves to espouse their own moral beliefs and dictate how society should behave, often straying from the realm of legal interpretation and stepping into the realm of personal opinions.

One such example is the judgment of an Allahabad High Court judge in August 2023, who warned of a “systematic design to destroy the institution of marriage” and blamed films and television for contributing to the decline of society. The judge advocated for “middle-class morality” as the cure, citing it as a stabilizing force against various types of unrest. This kind of judgment not only exceeds the judiciary’s role but also raises questions about the compatibility of such moral constructs with a pluralistic society.

Similarly, a judge of the Kerala High Court warned parents about the dangers of giving mobile phones to children and advocated for traditional practices like home-cooked meals and outdoor play. And in the Madras High Court, a judge delved into the concept of Sanatana Dharma, defining it as a set of eternal duties, including duty to the nation and duty to one’s parents. These moral judgments raise concerns about the judiciary’s intrusion into personal choices and the potential imposition of religious beliefs.

It is important to recognize that judges are meant to interpret and apply the law, not make moral pronouncements or impose their personal beliefs on society. This overreach of judicial power undermines the principles of judicial independence and the separation of powers.

A counter-majoritarian judiciary is indeed a feature of healthy liberal democracies, but it must be grounded in constitutionalism and interpretive pluralism. Judges should stick to the task of upholding the rule of law and protecting individual rights, leaving matters of morality and personal preferences to the realm of democratic deliberation and legislative action.

In this era of judicial activism, it is crucial for lawyers and courts to revive and strengthen constitutional principles and ensure that the judiciary remains faithful to its proper role. Only then can we prevent the slide towards a “WhatsApp judiciary,” where judges make moral judgments that go beyond their authority and encroach upon the rights and freedoms of individuals.

Sources:

– [Source 1: The Wire]

– [Source 2: The Leaflet]

– [Source 3: The Indian Express]