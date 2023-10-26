The Rise of Messaging Platforms: A Shift in Social Media Landscape

As social media users become weary of the mainstream platforms and the invasive nature of advertising, a growing number are seeking refuge in smaller social networks and messaging platforms like Discord and Telegram. This social media shift raises an important question: are marketers paying attention and adapting their ad spend strategies accordingly?

Industry experts weigh in on this phenomenon, shedding light on the changing landscape of social media and its implications for brands. Rather than trying to insert themselves inauthentically, brands need to align with user behavior and develop holistic distribution plans that deliver value to both themselves and social media users. This includes leveraging culturally-led content and utilizing owned, earned, paid, and shared distribution channels.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of messaging platforms reflects users’ desire for authentic connections and a sense of community. Users are retreating to apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Discord, craving a more fulfilling social experience devoid of excessive ads and misinformation. To thrive in the future, social platforms and brands alike need to prioritize human connection and facilitate meaningful exchanges. Marketing should happen organically through conversations, link sharing, and storytelling.

While the rise of messaging platforms might signal a shift in user attention, it also poses challenges for marketers. Advertising opportunities within messaging apps are limited, with options like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp currently lacking direct advertising capabilities. However, platforms like Telegram offer ad formats that cater to one-to-many communication within their communities, presenting an alternative avenue for brands to reach their target audience.

In the short term, marketers can collaborate with brands or publications that already have access to these messaging platforms and engage them to post on their behalf as part of an advertorial strategy. However, a more sustainable approach lies in brands creating and nurturing their own community pages within these platforms. By doing so, brands can directly connect with their most engaged followers and provide unique experiences and opportunities without relying solely on a pay-to-play model.

While ad dollars may not be shifting at the same pace as user behavior, forward-thinking agencies recognize the potential of messaging platforms and the need to adapt their strategies. By embracing the evolving social media landscape and prioritizing authentic engagement, brands can stay ahead of the curve and connect with their target audience in meaningful ways.

