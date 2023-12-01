Is the Disney Plus app free with Verizon?

Disney Plus App Now Available for Free with Verizon

Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, has recently announced an exciting partnership with Disney Plus, the popular streaming service from the entertainment giant. As part of this collaboration, Verizon customers can now enjoy the Disney Plus app for free, adding even more value to their subscription plans.

What does this mean for Verizon customers?

Verizon customers who are subscribed to the company’s Unlimited plans, 5G Home Internet, or Fios Home Internet are eligible to receive a complimentary Disney Plus subscription. This means that they can access a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content at no additional cost. Whether it’s beloved classics, new releases, or exclusive original series, Verizon customers can now enjoy all the magic and entertainment that Disney Plus has to offer.

How can Verizon customers avail this offer?

Verizon customers who meet the eligibility criteria can easily claim their free Disney Plus subscription. They can either sign up for Disney Plus directly through the Verizon website or using the My Verizon app. Once the subscription is activated, customers can start streaming their favorite Disney content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

What are the benefits of this partnership?

This partnership between Verizon and Disney Plus brings immense benefits to both companies and their customers. Verizon gains a competitive edge offering an additional incentive to its customers, enhancing their overall experience and loyalty. On the other hand, Disney Plus gains access to a wider audience, allowing more viewers to discover and enjoy their extensive collection of content.

Is this offer available for existing Disney Plus subscribers?

Unfortunately, this offer is only available for new Disney Plus subscribers. Existing Disney Plus subscribers who are also Verizon customers are not eligible for the free subscription. However, they can still take advantage of other Verizon promotions and discounts that may be available.

In conclusion, Verizon’s partnership with Disney Plus brings exciting news for its customers. With the Disney Plus app now available for free, Verizon subscribers can dive into a world of entertainment and enjoy a vast array of beloved movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. This collaboration is a win-win for both companies, as it strengthens customer loyalty and expands Disney Plus’ reach. So, if you’re a Verizon customer, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to unlock the magic of Disney Plus!