TikTok’s “Dimple Maker” Trend Raises Concerns About Facial Muscle Damage

Summary: TikTok is buzzing with the latest trend called the “dimple maker,” where users attempt to create temporary dimples on their faces. However, experts are warning about the potential dangers of this trend, as it can cause permanent damage to facial muscles. Dimple maker tools, such as a cherry-shaped device, are used to pinch the inner and outer edges of the cheeks, resulting in temporary depressions. While dimples are typically a hereditary characteristic, the beauty industry has always sought new methods to achieve this desired look.

Unfortunately, these dimple maker tools come with harmful effects. First, there is an increased risk of infection, as using these instruments can introduce bacteria into the skin, leading to redness, swelling, and inflammation. Scarring is another concern, as the puncture wounds caused the tools may heal improperly, leaving behind unsightly and challenging-to-repair scars. Users may also experience pain and discomfort during and after the process. Additionally, the outcomes may be unpredictable, with dimples appearing asymmetrical or unnatural.

Experts emphasize that while dimple makers are a less invasive option compared to surgical procedures like dimpleplasties, there is still a possibility of lasting nerve damage and scarring. It’s crucial to consider the potential risks before attempting this trend.

In conclusion, TikTok’s “dimple maker” trend may seem fun and intriguing, but it’s important to prioritize safety and be aware of the potential harm it can cause to facial muscles. If you desire dimples, it is advisable to consult with a medical professional to explore safer alternatives.

Definitions:

– Dimples: Organic depressions or indentations that appear on the cheeks or other areas of the skin, resulting from differences in skin attachment to underlying facial muscles.

– Dimple maker: Tools or devices used to create temporary dimples on the face.

– Dimpleplasty: A surgical procedure that involves removing cheek muscle to create permanent dimples.

