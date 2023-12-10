Is The Crown and Anchor in Ted Lasso Real?

Ted Lasso, the heartwarming and hilarious Apple TV+ series, has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. The show follows the journey of an American football coach, Ted Lasso, who is hired to coach a struggling English soccer team. One of the prominent settings in the show is The Crown and Anchor, a local pub where the characters often gather. But is The Crown and Anchor a real place?

The Crown and Anchor: Fiction or Reality?

Unfortunately, for fans hoping to visit The Crown and Anchor and experience the charm of the pub themselves, we have to break the news that it is purely a fictional establishment. The Crown and Anchor was created as a set for the show and does not exist in real life. However, its portrayal in the series has left a lasting impression on viewers, who have fallen in love with the cozy atmosphere and the sense of community it represents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a pub?

A: A pub, short for public house, is a type of establishment found primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is a place where people can gather to socialize, drink alcoholic beverages, and sometimes enjoy a meal.

Q: Is Ted Lasso based on a true story?

A: While the character of Ted Lasso was originally created for a series of NBC Sports promotional videos, the show itself is a work of fiction. However, it has been praised for its authentic portrayal of British culture and the world of professional soccer.

Q: Are any of the other locations in Ted Lasso real?

A: Some of the locations featured in Ted Lasso are real places in London, such as Richmond Park and the AFC Richmond stadium. However, many of the interior sets, including The Crown and Anchor, were built specifically for the show.

While The Crown and Anchor may not be a real pub, its presence in Ted Lasso has undoubtedly added to the show’s charm and authenticity. The series has managed to create a world that feels both familiar and inviting, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting each new episode. So, while we may not be able to raise a pint at The Crown and Anchor ourselves, we can still enjoy the warmth and camaraderie it represents through the magic of television.