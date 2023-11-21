Is the CBS app really free?

In the era of streaming services, where access to our favorite TV shows and movies is just a click away, it’s natural to wonder if there’s a catch. One such service that has gained popularity is the CBS app. But is it truly free? Let’s dive into the details.

The CBS app, also known as CBS All Access, offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, live sports events, and exclusive original series. It allows users to stream their favorite CBS programs on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Is the CBS app free to download?

Yes, the CBS app is free to download from app stores like Google Play and the Apple App Store. However, downloading the app doesn’t grant you access to all of its content without any limitations.

What does the free version of the CBS app offer?

The free version of the CBS app provides limited access to a selection of episodes from current and past seasons of CBS shows. You can watch these episodes with intermittent advertisements. However, some shows may only offer a preview or a limited number of episodes for free.

What are the benefits of a CBS All Access subscription?

Subscribing to CBS All Access unlocks a plethora of additional features. With a subscription, you can enjoy full access to all episodes of CBS shows, including current seasons. Furthermore, you can stream live TV, access exclusive content, and enjoy an ad-free experience.

How much does a CBS All Access subscription cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month.

In conclusion, while the CBS app is free to download, its free version offers limited access to content. To fully enjoy the CBS app and unlock its extensive library of shows, a subscription to CBS All Access is required.