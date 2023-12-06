Get Ready for The Boy and the Heron: Coming Soon to Theaters

Get ready for an enchanting animated fantasy experience with The Boy and the Heron, the latest masterpiece from renowned director Hayao Miyazaki. This captivating film tells the story of Mahito, a young boy who stumbles upon an abandoned tower following his mother’s passing. Little does he know that this tower will transport him to a mystical realm where the living and the dead coexist.

But where can you catch this extraordinary movie? Is it available for streaming on popular platforms like Netflix or HBO Max? Let’s find out!

For now, the only way to enjoy The Boy and the Heron is heading out to your local movie theater when it releases on December 8. Check out Fandango for showtimes near you. If you prefer to watch movies from the comfort of your own home, don’t worry. The film will eventually be available for rental or purchase on digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon. Although no specific digital release date has been announced, it’s likely to become available around mid-January 2024, following the typical release pattern.

Unfortunately, The Boy and the Heron will not be found on HBO Max. Since it’s not a Warner Bros. production, the movie won’t be featured on the platform. HBO Max has also shifted its strategy, now allowing a 45-day window between theatrical releases and their availability on the platform. So, you’ll have to look elsewhere to see this captivating tale.

As for Netflix, it may not be the streaming destination for The Boy and the Heron right now. While there is a possibility of it arriving on Netflix in the future, for the time being, your best bet is to catch it in theaters or wait for its digital release.

Prepare to be whisked away into a world of magic and wonder with The Boy and the Heron. Keep an eye out for this much-anticipated film as it arrives in theaters, and get ready to experience an unforgettable journey.