New Action Film ‘The Beekeeper’ Hits Theaters – Where to Watch?

Summary: The highly anticipated action movie ‘The Beekeeper’, starring Jason Statham, is set to premiere in theaters this week. Directed David Ayer, the film follows Mr. Clay, a former operative seeking revenge against the company responsible for his friend’s tragic death. Find out where you can catch this thrilling new release!

WHERE TO WATCH THE BEEKEEPER:

Currently, the only way to experience the adrenaline-packed ‘The Beekeeper’ is heading to your local movie theater on January 12th. Fandango can help you locate a nearby showing. However, if you prefer to wait for a more convenient viewing option, rest assured that the movie will eventually be available to rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, YouTube, and Apple. Additionally, it may become accessible for free streaming on Amazon.

WILL ‘THE BEEKEEPER’ BE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO?

Considering that Amazon MGM Studios is involved in distributing ‘The Beekeeper’, it is highly likely that the film will find its way to Amazon Prime Video. While an official release date has not been announced yet, we can speculate based on previous releases from the company. For instance, the film ‘Saltburn’ premiered in theaters and arrived on Prime Video precisely five weeks later. If ‘The Beekeeper’ follows a similar trajectory, fans can expect it to be available for streaming on Prime Video as early as February 16th, 2024.

WILL ‘THE BEEKEEPER’ BE ON HBO MAX?

Unfortunately, ‘The Beekeeper’ will not be featured on HBO Max. Since it is not a Warner Bros. production, it falls outside the platform’s scope. HBO Max has also shifted its approach to exclusively focusing on a 45-day window between theatrical releases and Max releases. Therefore, fans will need to explore other options to enjoy ‘The Beekeeper’.

WILL ‘THE BEEKEEPER’ BE ON NETFLIX?

At this time, ‘The Beekeeper’ will not be available on Netflix. While it may eventually make its way to the streaming giant, there is no indication of an imminent release. For now, fans must either head to the theaters to watch it or patiently await its arrival on Amazon Prime Video.