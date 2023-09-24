Get Ready for Krapopolis: The New Binge-worthy Animated Series

If you’re a fan of animated sitcoms and looking for your next obsession after Disenchantment, then you’re in luck! Krapopolis, created Dan Harmon (the mastermind behind Rick and Morty), has arrived and is set to captivate audiences with its quirky and hilarious storyline. Premiering on Sunday, September 24, 2023, this adult animated sitcom takes place in ancient Greece and follows a dysfunctional family consisting of humans, gods, and monsters as they navigate the challenges of governing one of the world’s first cities.

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Ben Stiller, and Stephanie Beatriz, among others. With its TV-14 rating, Krapopolis offers sharp humor and imaginative storytelling, similar to Disenchantment, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

However, if you’re hoping to find Krapopolis on Netflix, you’ll need to look elsewhere. The show is available on Fox and can be streamed on Hulu the day after it airs. You can catch Krapopolis on Hulu starting September 25, 2023, or watch it on Fox on September 24, 2023, at 8.30 pm ET/PT. To enjoy the series on Hulu, you will need to purchase a subscription, which offers various plans to suit your preferences.

If you prefer to stick with Netflix for your animated content, fear not! There are plenty of other adult-oriented animations available on the platform. Some recommendations include Bojack Horseman, Midnight Gospel, Love, Death & Robots, Big Mouth, Agent Elvis, Human Resources, Hoops, Chicago Party Aunt, and Blood of Zeus.

For those curious about what Krapopolis has in store, a trailer has been released to give you a taste of the show’s humor and animation style. You can check out the trailer below:

So get ready to dive into the whimsical world of Krapopolis and join the fun-filled adventures of its eclectic characters. Whether you watch it on Hulu or explore other adult animations on Netflix, there’s no shortage of entertainment to keep you hooked.

Sources:

– [Source Article](source)

– [Hulu](hulu)

– [Netflix](netflix)