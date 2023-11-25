Is the An-124 bigger than the C-5?

In the world of aviation, size matters. The sheer magnitude of an aircraft can determine its capabilities, carrying capacity, and overall performance. Two giants in the cargo aircraft industry, the Antonov An-124 and the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, have long been the subject of comparison when it comes to their size. But which one is truly bigger?

The Antonov An-124, also known as the Ruslan, is a strategic airlift cargo aircraft developed the Soviet Union in the 1980s. With a length of 68.96 meters (226 feet) and a wingspan of 73.3 meters (240 feet), the An-124 is undeniably massive. Its maximum takeoff weight reaches a staggering 405,000 kilograms (893,000 pounds), allowing it to carry heavy loads over long distances.

On the other hand, the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy, an American military transport aircraft, is no slouch in terms of size. With a length of 75.54 meters (247.8 feet) and a wingspan of 67.89 meters (222.8 feet), it is slightly longer than the An-124. However, its maximum takeoff weight falls slightly short at 381,000 kilograms (840,000 pounds).

So, in terms of length and wingspan, the C-5 Galaxy is indeed bigger than the An-124. However, when it comes to maximum takeoff weight, the An-124 takes the lead. It is important to note that size is not the only factor that determines an aircraft’s capabilities. Other factors such as range, payload capacity, and operational efficiency also play crucial roles.

FAQ:

Q: What is maximum takeoff weight?

A: Maximum takeoff weight refers to the maximum weight at which an aircraft is allowed to take off, including the weight of the aircraft itself, fuel, passengers, cargo, and any other necessary equipment.

Q: What is wingspan?

A: Wingspan is the distance from one wingtip to the other on an aircraft. It is an important measurement as it affects an aircraft’s stability and lift capabilities.

Q: Which aircraft is better?

A: The superiority of an aircraft depends on various factors such as its intended purpose, operational requirements, and specific mission objectives. Comparing the An-124 and the C-5 Galaxy solely based on size would not provide a comprehensive answer to this question.

In conclusion, while the C-5 Galaxy surpasses the An-124 in terms of length and wingspan, the An-124 takes the lead in maximum takeoff weight. Both aircraft are impressive giants in the cargo aircraft industry, each with its own unique capabilities and strengths.