Is the actress who plays Delilah on NCIS really in a wheelchair?

Breaking News: The Truth Behind Delilah’s Wheelchair on NCIS

In the world of television, characters often captivate audiences with their compelling storylines and unique traits. One such character is Delilah Fielding, portrayed the talented actress Margo Harshman, on the hit show NCIS. Delilah, a forensic scientist, has been a beloved member of the NCIS team for several seasons. However, a burning question has lingered among fans: is Margo Harshman truly in a wheelchair in real life?

The Answer: No, Margo Harshman is not in a wheelchair in real life.

Despite her convincing portrayal of a character with a spinal cord injury, Margo Harshman does not require a wheelchair in her daily life. The use of a wheelchair is solely for her character, Delilah, on NCIS. Harshman’s remarkable acting skills and dedication to her craft have allowed her to bring Delilah’s character to life in a way that resonates with viewers.

FAQ:

Q: What is a spinal cord injury?

A: A spinal cord injury refers to damage to the spinal cord, resulting in a loss of function, such as mobility or sensation. It can occur due to trauma, disease, or other factors.

Q: How does Margo Harshman portray Delilah’s wheelchair use so convincingly?

A: Margo Harshman undergoes extensive training and preparation to accurately portray Delilah’s wheelchair use. This includes working closely with professionals who specialize in spinal cord injuries and wheelchair mobility.

Q: Why does Delilah use a wheelchair on NCIS?

A: Delilah’s character on NCIS was written to have a spinal cord injury as a result of a bomb explosion. This storyline adds depth and complexity to her character, showcasing her resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Q: Is Margo Harshman’s portrayal of Delilah’s disability accurate?

A: While Margo Harshman’s portrayal of Delilah’s disability is commendable, it is important to remember that every individual’s experience with a spinal cord injury is unique. The show’s creators and Harshman strive to depict the challenges and triumphs of living with a disability sensitively and realistically.

In conclusion, Margo Harshman’s portrayal of Delilah on NCIS is a testament to her exceptional acting abilities. While she does not require a wheelchair in real life, her dedication to accurately portraying Delilah’s character has resonated with fans around the world. Through her compelling performance, Harshman has shed light on the experiences of individuals living with disabilities, fostering greater understanding and empathy among viewers.