Is the Actor in Creed a Real Boxer?

In the hit film “Creed,” actor Michael B. Jordan delivers a knockout performance as Adonis Creed, the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed. Jordan’s portrayal of a young fighter striving to make a name for himself in the boxing world has left many wondering if he has any real-life boxing experience. So, is the actor in “Creed” a real boxer?

The Actor’s Training and Preparation

While Michael B. Jordan may not have been a professional boxer prior to taking on the role of Adonis Creed, he underwent an intense training regimen to prepare for the film. Under the guidance of renowned boxing trainer Corey Calliet, Jordan spent months honing his boxing skills and transforming his physique to convincingly portray a professional fighter on screen.

Boxing Terminology

For those unfamiliar with the sport, it’s important to understand some key boxing terminology. Boxing is a combat sport in which two opponents, wearing protective gloves, throw punches at each other with the goal of scoring points or knocking out their opponent. Fighters compete in a ring, and matches are divided into rounds, typically lasting three minutes each. The winner is determined a combination of factors, including points awarded judges or a knockout.

FAQ

Q: Did Michael B. Jordan actually fight in the boxing scenes?

A: While Jordan did undergo extensive boxing training, the actual fight scenes in “Creed” were choreographed and performed with the assistance of professional stunt doubles and visual effects.

Q: Did Michael B. Jordan’s training pay off?

A: Absolutely! Jordan’s dedication to his training is evident in his performance. He convincingly portrays a skilled boxer, showcasing his agility, speed, and technique throughout the film.

Q: Has Michael B. Jordan expressed any interest in pursuing boxing professionally?

A: While Jordan has not publicly expressed any desire to become a professional boxer, his commitment to his role in “Creed” demonstrates his passion for the sport and his dedication to delivering an authentic performance.

In conclusion, while Michael B. Jordan may not be a real boxer, his commitment to training and preparation for his role in “Creed” is commendable. His portrayal of Adonis Creed showcases his dedication and talent, leaving audiences captivated his on-screen boxing skills.