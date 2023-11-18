Is Thanksgiving Coming to Streaming Platforms? Here’s What We Know

Thanksgiving, the new horror film starring Patrick Dempsey and Addison Rae, is generating quite a buzz with its chilling storyline about a mysterious serial killer. But where can you watch this terrifying tale unfold? Let’s dive into the details.

Where to Watch Thanksgiving

As of now, the only way to experience Thanksgiving is heading to your nearest movie theater when it releases on Friday, November 17. Fandango can help you find a local showing. If you prefer to wait or enjoy movies from the comfort of your own home, fear not. Thanksgiving will likely become available to rent or purchase on popular digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

When will Thanksgiving be Streaming?

While a specific digital release date for Thanksgiving has not been announced, we can make an educated guess based on typical release patterns. Most films become available for home viewing approximately 45 days after their theatrical premiere. Therefore, we can expect Thanksgiving to be ready for streaming on platforms like Prime Video late December 2023.

Will Thanksgiving be on Netflix?

Good news for Netflix subscribers! Thanksgiving is part of a recent deal struck between Sony Pictures Releasing and the streaming giant. Under this agreement, Netflix has secured the U.S. rights to all theatrical films distributed Sony Pictures starting from 2022. While an official streaming release date for Thanksgiving on Netflix has not been confirmed, we can look to another recent Sony film, The Pope’s Exorcist, as an example. After premiering in theaters on April 14, it debuted on Netflix approximately four months later, around late August 2023. If Thanksgiving follows a similar timeline, we can expect it to hit Netflix late March 2024.

So mark your calendars and prepare for a horrifying holiday experience with Thanksgiving. Whether you choose to catch it in theaters or stream it from the comfort of your own home, get ready for suspense, scares, and a killer twist you won’t see coming.